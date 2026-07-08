RIPON (NBC 26) — At Ripon College renovations are hitting their stride as the Merriman House, campus pool, and Rodman Center Atrium are all in different stages of construction.

Isaac Molina Jr Is a senior at Ripon College double majoring in athletic training and human performance and he is really looking forward to taking advantage of the Kahl pool renovations.

"These renovations bring excitement to campus," Molina Jr said. "Both for other students and the community in general."

Molina Jr also says that a big part of college is about making friends and marketing yourself. And having the newly revamped pool space is a great place to do that.

"Being able to make those connections with new people around campus and the community is always a good thing," Molina Jr said.

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Ripon College undergoing nearly $6 million dollar renovation project

President of Ripon College Dr. Victoria Folse says she's excited about how the renovations are coming along. Especially with the Rodman Center and its new upgrades.

"We are just starting this week on phase two of those renovations," Folse said. "Which will make our choral room ADA accessible and we will breathe new life into our practices rooms."

The newly renamed Kahl pool will also get a new look. eight large windows will bring in natural light alongside new starting blocks for competitive swimming and a refresh of the pool deck surface.

According to Folse the renovations in total are around $6 million dollars. And she says it was made possible by donors and alumni.

"Because of their student experience at Ripon College they want to make sure that we are positioned to create vibrancy and an elevated student experience," Folse said.

While renovations on campus continue the Merriman House will be fully rebuilt from the ground up by January of 2027 in Ripon.

