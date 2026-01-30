Ripon College celebrates turning 175 years old

RIPON (NBC 26) — Today Ripon College celebrated its 175th anniversary with festivities and founders day celebrations across seven different states.

On campus students and faculty reflected on just how important Ripon College is to them.

Dean of Students Al Sturgeon said that being able to celebrate something like this means a lot to him.

"It seems funny because I'm new to this area," Sturgeon said. "Its an amazing little town and an amazing state."

Angelica Martorello is a senior at Ripon College and says that she has been profoundly impacted by everyone around her.

"I'm not from Wisconsin but Rippon has made this a home away from home for me," Martorello said. "It actually brings me, like tears to my eyes because I love this place so much."

Brendan McCoy is the chief of staff and director of major gifts at Ripon College and says its special being an alum and now getting to work there.

"I've gotten to see a small part of the history," McCoy said. "it's changed so much over the years but there's a lot of really good memories from everybody that I get to talk to."

McCoy also says that no matter the era you hear from they always talk about the people at Ripon.

"Whether they are one year out or 50 years out there are still lifelong friendships that they've made," McCoy said. "It could be a person they had one class with or a roommate from their first year on campus, its just a really special place."