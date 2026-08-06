FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — At Ripon College change to future offerings is coming according to president Victoria Folse.

The new major of accounting and additional offerings to criminal justice will be added to the curriculum.

Which Folse says is a necessary step.

"For us it's an opportunity to respond to market demand," Folse said. "And continue to drive our enrollment."

She also says there will be more faculty added to existing offerings like communications and another program.

"We have also hired an individual to lead our data science efforts," Folse said. "And that new faculty member brings artificial intelligence expertise."

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Ripon College adds new fields of study while also phasing out two offerings

Meanwhile on the flip side subjects like French and anthropology will be phased out.

Folse says that with the changes being made students currently studying those areas will still be able to graduate before they are no longer offered.

Keara Duffy is an alumni of Ripon College that studied French and says seeing them move in a different direction is understandable but unfortunate.

"My goal was to be able to be able to study abroad and be able to speak the language in the county that i'm in," Duffy said. "So I was able to accomplish that, and I'm going to be sad if new students don't have that opportunity."

Duffy says that while some programs may be leaving not all hope is lost for people with a similar passion to herself.

"Even though that program might come to an end there are still so many opportunities out there," Duffy said. "You just have to find them."

While president Folse says they have received feedback from alumni they'll continue to offer classes that best fit the needs of their current and future students.