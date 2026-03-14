FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — At the Fond du Lac Municipal Service Center preparations are already underway for snow removal this weekend.

As 12 to 18 inches of snow could potentially fall in the city of Fond du Lac.

The higher end of that prediction would break the record of 14 inches in a 24 hour period, which was set on December 3rd 1990 according to NBC 26 meteorologist Jordan Brennan.

Adam Schmitt is the operations superintendent for public works in the city of Fond du Lac and says they are prepared.

However some challenges will be different this time around.

"This is going to be a long duration, heavy snowfall, that we are going to be fighting for some long hours," Schmitt said."

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Public works department of Fond du Lac prepares for potential record breaking snow fall

Nick Dilts is the field and utility maintenance supervisor tasked with coordinating routes and and says the biggest thing the public can do is be mindful of snowplow drivers.

“Give them a lot of space," Dilts said. "They are out there to serve you guys and the people that are driving around, they are trying to help you.”

Dilts and Schmitt are able to uses tracking technology to monitor where the plows are at all times, and what roads in the city are in need of assistance at any given moment.

Rene Martinez drives snowplow for the city and says he is up for the challenge.

"Personally I'm a little excited, one to be a part of a record setting snowstorm," Martinez said. "Two I love plowing, so to get out there and just plow for you know 12 hours. I enjoy it"

Schmitt also says that regardless of the totals they are committed to keeping the roads as clean and open as possible.

