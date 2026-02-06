FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — The Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office says they need a new jail because it's just too crowded at times.

Deputy Sheriff Kevin Galske says especially during warmer months the jail exceeds operating capacity.

"We need an operating capacity which the state sets at 85 percent of your overall max capacity," Galske said. "Which is currently for us 285 inmates."

Galske says on Monday the county board will select a company to consult with for a new jail design.

"It's a design so the county board can gather information on what possible costs or what more close possible costs could be for some of these pieces they are looking at, Galske said."

Proposed Fond du Lac County Jail continues through early planning phases

He says that making sure they get the jail done right is important.

"This isnt just today or what we can solve for today," Galske said. "but what do we need to look at for ten, twenty years as well, that may cost the county more then than it would now."

However, the county does maintain diversion programs to rehabilitate without jail time.

District Attorney Eric Toney says because of dropping enrollment it's unclear how the county will approach investing in diversion programs.

Especially while considering the cost of a new jail.

"One of the key factors is we look at public safetey as the number one priority," Tony said. "Were not going to put someobody into any type of diversion program just to do diversion."

