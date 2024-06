FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — A person fired a gun during a fight between two "domesticated dogs" Saturday in North Fond du Lac, according to a release from North Fond du Lac police.

One dog was taken to an emergency facility after the incident, which happened in an "enclosed yard" at a house on Minnesota Avenue, police said.

No individuals or property were hit by the gunfire, and there is no threat to the public, according to police.