Police: Man shot himself during domestic violence incident, taken to hospital in serious condition

FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — Fond du Lac Police say a domestic violence call took a turn when they found that the suspect had shot himself.



Fond du Lac Police say they received a domestic violence call around 10:30 p.m. Saturday

The caller said that a 33-year-old man was attempting to break into her residence and was armed, according to police

The Fond du Lac Police Department tells us that around 10:30 Saturday night, they responded to a call for domestic violence along the 400 block of Dewberry Dr.

According to police, the caller said that a 33-year-old man was trying to get into her home through a back door and that the man was armed.

Police say that while they were responding to the call, the caller said they heard a gunshot and could no longer see the man; when officers arrived at the scene, they found the man with what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

City of Fond du Lac paramedics took the man to the hospital, where he remains in serious, but stable, condition.

NBC 26 did reach out to the Fond du Lac Police Department, but they say no further information is being released right now.

We'll continue to follow this story for more updates as they come.