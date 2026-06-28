Oshkosh man arrested after high-speed chase in Fond du Lac County

FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — A 37-year-old Oshkosh man was arrested Sunday morning after allegedly leading deputies on two separate high-speed chases in Fond du Lac County, authorities said.

The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office said around 11 this morning a deputy clocked a southbound vehicle traveling 91 miles per hour in a 50 mph zone.

When the deputy attempted a traffic stop, the driver fled, ignoring emergency lights and sirens.

The vehicle briefly turned into a driveway before being spotted again moments later on Lakeshore Drive near Shady Lane, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies again tried to stop the vehicle, but the driver accelerated and fled.

The chase ended near Lakeshore Drive and Franklin Avenue, where deputies conducted a high-risk traffic stop. The driver and a passenger were taken into custody without further incident.

Deputies said the driver was booked into the Fond du Lac County Jail on charges of operating while intoxicated, fleeing and eluding an officer, lewd and lascivious behavior, second-degree reckless endangering safety, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping and multiple traffic citations.

Authorities said the man also had two active warrants out of Winnebago County: a felony warrant for failure to appear on charges of operating without the owner’s consent and resisting or obstructing an officer, and a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear on charges of lewd and lascivious behavior, criminal damage to property, and resisting or obstructing an officer.

The 48-year-old female passenger from Menasha was detained and released at the scene.

The City of Fond du Lac Police Department assisted in the arrest.

No further information was released.