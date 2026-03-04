North Fond du Lac High School makes lasagna to benefit a good cause

NORTH FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — At Horace Mann High School, Stephanie Fox is the family and consumer sciences teacher. Where every day is filled with students cooking and learning new skills.

A couple of years ago, she realized a way she could give back to the community.

"About two years ago, I saw a post on a local buy-sell page that Sarah Berens, our local coordinator, had put out that she was looking for volunteers to make lasagna," Fox said. "And I thought we can do that."

Ever since then, Fox partnered with Berens to give away lasagna through the lasagna love program for people in need of food.

Fox and her students cooked up a storm, making 36 pans of lasagna with ingredients completely donated by local businesses.

"We had about 30 pounds of ground beef," Fox said. "15 pounds of sausage, probably about 35 pounds of cheese, about I don't know 20 pounds of lasagna noodles."

For senior Arianna Gomez, the lesson wasn't just about cooking. It was about connecting with her community.

"I mean knowing that I made something and it's going to go out there and help somebody that quiet can't afford it or make it, it feels good in my heart to do something like that," Gomez said.

Fox says the 36 pans of lasagna made by her students will be distributed across the region and delivered to families in need over the coming days and weeks.

But for Fox being able to give back through her students and lasagna love is the best part.

"If my students leave my classroom with the ability to feed themselves and the community," Fox said. "Then I have done my job."

Fox also says she wants to thank her students and the community for donating their ingredients and time to make this a reality.