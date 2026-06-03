FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — At the former site of the UW Oshkosh Fond du Lac Campus a new senior housing development is in the works.

The property will boast 90 units spanning 12 acres of the property.

Fond du Lac County currently owns and runs the campus, and is looking for new ways to utilize the space.

County Executive Sam Kaufman says he hopes this is the first of several new developments on the former campus.

One of the things I started looking is what are the needs of our community," Kaufman said. "And it dawned on me of course it's housing. That's probably one of the biggest needs, not only in our community but across the state. But more specifically what i was looking at was senior housing."

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New senior housing project taking shape at former UWO Fond du Lac campus

Kaufman says it will be just a short walk away from the campus and with its amenities it will be a perfect combination.

"So now by having this community here of seniors, I can now work towards developing programs to cater towards their needs," Kaufman said.

Project developer Joe Ziegler says crews have been putting in fill for the project for about three weeks.

"I would anticipate some of the first buildings being ready by late October to November first of this year."

Ziegler says that when its fully completed the complex will house 12 buildings, with estimated rental costs already locked in.

"We are going to be somewhere north of $1,500 dollars a month," Ziegler said. Somewhere in the $1,800 dollar a month range."

Ziegler expects the application window to open within the next three to four weeks once they are ready to start taking applications.

