FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — Neighbors say a new water pump station in a high-risk flood area of Fond du Lac is already making a difference.

When parts of Fond du Lac flooded in March 2019, Jackson Brashears family home - and his life - changed forever.

"The roads were blocked off, and we had to try and find different ways to home," Brashears said. "Just to find out that we couldn't because it was several feet of water. "

Brashears still remembers when water flooded all the way up to the ceiling of his basement. He even says his grandmother had a heart attack trying to save their pets.

Years later, the recovery process is ongoing.

"Just still trying to still air the basement out from the wetness and the dampness from the flood that happened almost ten years ago," Brashears said.

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New Fond du Lac pump station brings relief to high risk flood areas

To help limit future floods, the city recently opened a new storm water pump station along the river on North Lincoln Avenue.

Public Works Director Paul De Vries says the newly completed station will do nearly double the work of the previous pumps, which were built in the 1950s.

"It's really crucial for this neighborhood," De Vries said. "Being these stations were older the output wasn't as much as the newer design was. And it wasn't as reliable."

Construction on the $10 million dollar project began around a year and a half ago.

De Vries says it's necessary to build infrastructure that can withstand new weather extremes.

"Its changing, because of the climate, a lot more intense type storms," De Vries said.

But Brashears thinks adding the new station is a perfect start.

"My mind is put at ease with the pump station a lot," Brashears said. "Because when it rains we normally get a lot of water in our basement. And since they have built that up I have seen almost none."

De Vries said that the lifespan for the new station should be around 50 years if maintenance and upkeep are consistent.