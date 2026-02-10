New Fond du Lac 'food hall' in process of completion as renovations continue

FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — In December 2024, it was reported that a 'food hall' was coming to downtown Fond du Lac at the corner of East Division Street and Main Street.

While the plans have remained the same, the potential opening date has shifted, according to Fond du Lac City Manager Joe Moore.

"It's in the final home stretch, we think that the finish line will be the first of June, between Memorial Day and the first of June," Moore said. "That’s what we’re aiming for to have it opened and staffed up.”

Moore says that exterior renovations to the courtyard outside the building, where an outdoor space is being built, posed some challenges.

"That was somewhat complicated, too, because there is a basement in that building, so we had to navigate all of that as well," Moore said. "Which means building a courtyard on top of what had been a basement.”

When it comes to the inside, Moore said the building had not been well-maintained in recent years.

"It was somewhat discovery learning as you are peeling layers off the interior," Moore said. "So some of that renovation emerged as the project unfolded."

With a more accurate timeline in place, Amy Krupp, the Director of the Downtown Fond du Lac Partnership, is interested to see how the project will change the types of things Fond du Lac will offer.

"We do not have a lot of diversity in the different kinds of restaurants we have here," Krupp said. "So hopefully this will also serve as a test to see if different kinds of concepts fly and if they can succeed."

Krupp says overall, she is excited for what will come with the project as things grow closer to the end.

"It will be terrific to see that being highly utilized," Krupp said. "Lots of traffic coming and going, vitality and vibrancy coming right back into the heart of downtown."

As things continue to fall into place, Moore says they are in discussions with a group that will help manage the building, vendors and subsequent space.

Then, from there, it will be on to the next phase, where vendors will be secured for the location before it opens.

