FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — At Fairgrounds Park hundreds of people from around the area gathered to celebrate National Night Out.

Andrew Marshall works for the city of Fond du Lac Police Department and says he enjoys coming to events like this to give people insight into his job and get to know his fellow neighbors.

"When you make these connections it really helps the community open up," Marshall said. "And we can help solve community problems so much better when we have made these connections."

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National Night Out brings Fond du Lac law enforcement and community members together

Kara Adler says she has come to the event before and loves bringing her kids to explore the different branches of law enforcement and the different gadgets they have on display.

"It's nice, it's personable, it makes you feel like they are one of you," Adler said. "They are not just someone out there to protect you all the time. They are actually a person."

17 year old Daniel Roxbury says they were recently released after being incarcerated.

And he hopes events like this keep people and young kids on the right path.

"Don't let 50 seconds give you 50 years," Roxbury said. "And that's the kind of saying I go by because you really have to stop and think before you do."

Roxbury says he is thankful to be out again and says there is a lot to learn at events like these.

"I feel like they helped me in a lot of ways," Roxbury said. "And I feel like they help a lot of kids too."