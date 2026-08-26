More than 200 solar panels now help power the Fond du Lac Public Library

FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — 240 new solar panels now sit atop the roof of the Fond du Lac Public Library, helping generate about a quarter of the library's daily electricity.

Library director Rachel Fuller says the project has been in the works for years.

"The project went out to bid in 2024," Fuller said. "Installation began in 2025 and we launched in August of 2026."

Fuller says the process has been a collaboration with the city of Fond du Lac and individual donors.

The project itself will produce a size-able amount of electricity which will power 25 percent of the library's daily electric needs.

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Fond du Lac Public Library now powered by over 200 solar panels

"The panels will produce around 400 kilowatt hours per day," Fuller said. "However we are very pleased that the solar panels having been doing better than that."

For comparison, the average U.S household uses around 30 kilowatt-hours per day, according to the U.S Energy Information Administration.

Ian Stepleton also works for the library and says the net savings per year compared to paying for electricity is around $22,000 per year.

"This gives us a chance to save money," Stepleton said. "Which means we can spend more on things that people really want to be able to use. Like borrowing books, using our databases, and being able to stream movies."

Derek Juniatis lives in Fond du Lac and says he is happy to see the city and the library invest in something that he says will continue to give back.

"I think it's sweet that they have solar panel here," Juniatis said. "Using the renewable energy that we have."

Most library-goers say they are interested in seeing what new offerings or resources will be available with the money that is being saved with the solar panels.