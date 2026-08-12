FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — At Moraine Park Technical College the finishing touches are being completed to the $55 million dollar improvement plan.

President of MPTC Bonnie Baerwald says the project has been years in the making and includes upgrading 4 areas of the campus.

"Part of the projects that were included in the $55 million dollars was $14 million dollars allocated to the Fond du Lac campus to enhance what we call the Health and Human Services facilities.

Bearwald says students will have access to classroom equipment and experiences that are identical to what is in their future field.

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Moraine Park Technical College nears completion of $55 million dollar renovation and expansion

"Simulation allows our students to train in a safe space, Baerwald said. "And to do some advanced training before they are assigned to a real clinical site in a hospital."

Brittney Roberts is the radiography program director for MPTC. And she says she excited for this upcoming semester as the upgrades have allowed them to now use fully functioning x-ray technology.

"So we can't x-ray each other," Roberts said. "But we can x-ray our dummy which is full of actual real bones. So we can take x-rays on her."

Which Roberts says will help them get exposure to real-world technology they will be using every day.

"We can make mistakes, and we can help them work through those errors on the dummy," Roberts said. "So that when they get out into clinical they kind of have that all ironed out and aren't making those mistakes on actual patients."

Baerwald also says that due to budget savings in the campus improvement project they can afford to do more work at the MPTC Horicon Center as well.