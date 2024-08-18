'Mini EAA' returns to Fond du Lac to thrill model aviators for 18th year

FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — During EAA there’s a big passion for aviation, but at an event in Fond du Lac this weekend, there was just as much passion, only in a slightly smaller package.



The 18th Annual Warbirds and Classics over the Midwest was Aug. 15-18

The event is hosted by the Fond du Lac Aeromodelers Association

Families from all over the country come for the model airplane show

The Warbirds and Classics over the Midwest is a chance for aviation enthusiasts to come together again.

"This is our mini EAA, but better," said Doug Yaroch, member of the Fond Fu Lac Aeromodelers Association.

Each day has a theme, and on Saturday, only the largest model airplanes were flown.

Many of the planes are replicas of historic aircrafts, according to Patrick Mullen, treasurer for the Fond Fu Lac Aeromodelers Association.

“Everybody here is an airplane nut," he says.

Mullen says that even though they're small planes, it isn't a small task to get them in the air.

“These are not toys," he says. "They're several thousand dollars and take a lot of skill to build, and a lot of skill to fly.”

A skill Yaroch has passed on generations.

With him at the event were his three grandsons, Carter, Griffin and Ryan.

“For me, it used to be about flying the airplanes, but anymore it's gotten to be about keeping these guys going.”

The last day of the Midwest Warbirds is Sunday, Aug. 18, when all types of model planes are allowed to fly.