MILWAUKEE (NBC 26) — Fans crowded street corners and even climbed lamp-posts to try to get a view of the Brewers' first ever World Series championship parade.

Kyle Deroche is from Manitowoc and he came all the way to Milwaukee for the parade. And he says he could not miss that special moment for the Brewers.

"The energy around everybody was just electric," Deroche said. "When they came through there was just nothing like it just being that close to the players."

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Milwaukee Brewers fans take in first World Series Championship parade

The Brewers players repaid Milwaukee fans who have had their back all season by spraying champagne into the crowd.

Deroche says taking in that atmosphere and enjoying it with other fans was truly worth the drive down.

"We were all grateful to make our way down here to see this," Deroche said. "It's something that's once in a lifetime. Going back to when the Packers won years ago and the parades that came through. Now we finally get to do it for the Brewers."

Looking back he says there were many magical moments during their World Series run.

But he says there is one that will always stick with him.

"We went to the watch party for game three," Deroche said. "And watching them put up 8 runs (in the 5th inning), it was the best 15 minutes of Brewers history."

Other Brewers fans say they never thought they would see this moment come.

But now that dream the Milwaukee Brewers and their fans have had for decades is a reality.