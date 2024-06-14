Watch Now
Mercury Marine lays off almost 300 employees in Fond du Lac

The company said they're reducing their workforce by 300 employees
Margaret Cahill, WGBA
Posted at 9:02 PM, Jun 13, 2024

FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — Mercury Marine will lay off more than 250 employees at its global headquarters in Fond du Lac, according to a spokesperson for the company.

The company said they're reducing their workforce by 300 employees.

The long-term layoffs were because of "softening of consumer demand in some of our markets mainly as a result of continued high interest rates and near-term reductions in boat production by Mercury’s boat builder partners."

According to a memo to staff, 252 employees at plant 15 will be subject the long-term layoffs effective July 26.

Mercury Marine is the largest employer in Fond du Lac County, with more than 3,500 full-time employees.

Mercury Marine previously laid off 100 employees in early 2024.

