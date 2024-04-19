SOURCES: Mercury Marine laid off more than 100 employees this year

FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — More than 100 people have been laid off at Mercury Marine this year, the majority just this month, according to sources close to the company.

The latest long-term layoffs took effect on April 15.

In a memo to staff, Mercury marine said its laying off 90 lowest seniority employees for an indefinite period of time.

The company cited "changes in market conditions and a decline in production demand."

A source close to the company says since January, there have been 117 total layoffs.

A spokesperson for Mercury Marine said the company employs more than 4,000 people in Wiscosnin.

Several employees who received a notice late last month tell me the layoffs came as a surprise.

A spokesperson for Mercury Marine said in a statement: "As a course of seasonal business operations throughout the year our headcount never remains flat, it always fluctuates so while some people will leave the company, we are hiring new employees every week all around the facility. We continue to grow market share around the world and invest in our headquarters including more than 3 million square feet at our global headquarters in Fond du Lac.”

The employees I spoke with asked we not share their identities.

They said they hope they'll eventually get their jobs back.