FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — At Woodworth Middle School in Fond du Lac cleanup is underway after a fire early Wednesday morning forced the school to close for the remainder of the school year.

Not long after that Marian University President Aaron Sadoff says he got a call asking for help.

"From that point forward I started talking with my staff and came out and asked if they liked middle school," Sadoff said. "Low and behold we are going to be a middle school for the next three weeks. And every one of my staff were like how can we help?"

Sadoff says that helping others is baked into the universities DNA.

"This is what we do, if there is a need in this community we want to fix it," Sadoff said. "If somebody needs some help, we are going to be there to

help."

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Marian University set to host Woodworth Middle School students after fire

George Henze is the registrar for Marian University who has been involved with the logistics and says there have been challenges.

"All of our doors are typically unlocked so we had to work with their security team on locking down buildings a little bit more," Henze said.

Henze also says that providing a location to feed the students as well as the space for them is another challenge they've had to face.

"They have about 425 students, so we are looking at about 175 students in our cafeteria," Henze said. "Our cafeteria is normally set up to host 180, but it can host up to 210."

Sadoff says the Woodworth students will be on the Marian campus starting on Friday for the next three weeks so they don't miss any more days.

Fond du Lac Superintendent Matt Steinbarth says that he is grateful for Marian's partnership and their generosity in providing them with a safe learning environment for the remainder of the school year.

