Man sentenced to 30 years for role in fatal 2024 stabbing and drug theft in Fond du Lac

FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — A 23-year-old man was sentenced to 30 years in prison with 15 years of extended supervision Monday for his role in orchestrating a drug theft that led to a fatal stabbing in Fond du Lac in February 2024.

Dawson Miller was convicted of helping co-defendant Annaka Trudell plan the robbery that resulted in the death of a woman during a drug deal-gone-wrong.

Court imposes maximum sentence

Fond du Lac County Circuit Court sentenced Miller to 30 years of initial confinement followed by 15 years of extended supervision, concurrent to any other sentence. Miller received 669 days of credit for time already served.

The court imposed strict conditions for his extended supervision, including maintaining full-time employment or education, absolute sobriety, no bars or taverns, AODA assessment and follow-up, and no contact with the victim's immediate family, their son, their residence and employment.

Miller was also ordered to pay $5,183.90 in restitution jointly with his co-defendant and must pay prior attorney fees as a condition of extended supervision.

Fatal drug deal orchestrated by Miller

According to a criminal complaint, Miller and Trudell planned to steal drugs from the victim by pretending to purchase them. On Feb. 13, 2024, Miller told Trudell to take knives to the deal for protection and instructed her to go alone to meet the victim.

During the attempted robbery in a parking lot behind 222 N. Main St. in Fond du Lac, Trudell stabbed the victim with a kitchen knife in the arm and chest. The victim later died from the wounds.

Text messages reveal planning

Evidence presented during the investigation included text messages between Miller and Trudell. Miller sent messages telling her to "grab 2 knives," "Just in case," and "Gotta hurry" before the drug deal.

Miller also sent a message saying "Please do it alone. I have trust in you," to which Trudell responded asking him to walk behind her slowly in case something happened.

Victim found after crash

After the stabbing, the victim attempted to drive away but lost consciousness and crashed her vehicle. She was found with her 3-year-old child in the car.

The autopsy revealed multiple stab wounds, including a through-and-through injury to the left arm and a fatal stab wound to the left chest that penetrated the lung and left ventricle of the heart.

Miller assisted in fleeing

Following the stabbing, Miller helped Trudell flee Fond du Lac and avoid detection. They were arrested the next day at a library in West Bend after a Good Samaritan who had helped them realized they were wanted by police.

When arrested, Miller was found in possession of the victim's Wisconsin driver's license, credit cards, and other personal items.

Previous criminal history

Miller was classified as a habitual criminal repeater, having been convicted of multiple misdemeanor offenses within five years of this incident. At the time of the fatal stabbing, he was already on bond for pending drug and weapons charges in two other Fond du Lac County cases.

