Man faces 12 charges in connection to Verizon store crash

FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — Benjamin Ayer from Oakfield has been charged with 12 counts, including injury by intoxicated use of a vehicle and possession of THC in connection to a Fond du Lac Verizon store crash last week.

Ayer was charged on Tuesday during an initial court appearance. He was arrested on Thursday, April 27 after crashing into a Verizon store, injuring five.

Online court records show Ayer faces nine felony counts that include injury by intoxicated use of a vehicle and eight counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety. He also faces three misdemeanor charges that include possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of THC and causing injury while operating under the influence.

According to police last week, investigations show Ayer was driving north on Rolling Meadows Drive when his vehicle went off the road. The vehicle traveled about 300 feet through parts of a terrace and a parking lot before jumping over a curb and crashing into the building.

Several people who were in the store at the time of the crash were injured. A 29-year-old woman was airlifted for life-threatening injuries.

A 30-year-old man, a 23-year-old man and a 49-year-old woman were transported to St. Agnes Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Ayer was also transported and treated at St. Agnes Hospital for injuries.