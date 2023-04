FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — BREAKING: Police are responding to an incident at a Verizon store in Fond du Lac located at 467 North Rolling Meadow Drive.

A car is inside the store with broken glass.

Initial reports say there are at least eight people injured with one person flown by medical helicopter to ThedaCare Children's Hospital in Neenah for critical injuries.

NBC 26 is on the scene and is working to learn more.