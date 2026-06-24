Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodFond du Lac

Actions

Man charged with homicide in Fond du Lac County crash

Dakota Krueger
nbc26
Dakota Krueger
Posted
and last updated

FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — A 21-year-old Campbellsport man has been charged with homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle in connection with a deadly Fond du Lac County crash, court records show.

Dakota J. Krueger was charged Wednesday with homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle and two counts of causing injury while operating under the influence.

Prosecutors said in a criminal complaint that Krueger was headed south on Mill Pond Road in the Town of Auburn on Sunday morning when he pulled onto County Highway V into the path of a northbound vehicle.

The driver of that vehicle, a 68-year-old woman taking her 16-year-old granddaughter to work, died at the hospital from her injuries.

Deputies noted Krueger had bloodshot eyes, slurred speech and smelled of alcohol, according to the complaint. A passenger told investigators Krueger drank several Twisted Tea alcoholic beverages hours before the crash. Krueger refused a breath test and later resisted a court-ordered blood draw at a hospital. Results of that test were pending as of Wednesday.

Krueger was expected to appear at the Fond du Lac County Courthouse late Wednesday morning.

Jack Porter Headshot w BKND v2 1.png

Meet Your Neighborhood Reporter Jack Porter