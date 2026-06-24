Man charged with homicide in Fond du Lac County crash

FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — A 21-year-old Campbellsport man has been charged with homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle in connection with a deadly Fond du Lac County crash, court records show.

Dakota J. Krueger was charged Wednesday with homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle and two counts of causing injury while operating under the influence.

Prosecutors said in a criminal complaint that Krueger was headed south on Mill Pond Road in the Town of Auburn on Sunday morning when he pulled onto County Highway V into the path of a northbound vehicle.

The driver of that vehicle, a 68-year-old woman taking her 16-year-old granddaughter to work, died at the hospital from her injuries.

Deputies noted Krueger had bloodshot eyes, slurred speech and smelled of alcohol, according to the complaint. A passenger told investigators Krueger drank several Twisted Tea alcoholic beverages hours before the crash. Krueger refused a breath test and later resisted a court-ordered blood draw at a hospital. Results of that test were pending as of Wednesday.

Krueger was expected to appear at the Fond du Lac County Courthouse late Wednesday morning.