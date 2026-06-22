One driver killed, the other arrested in Fond du Lac County crash

FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — A 68-year-old woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Fond du Lac County Sunday morning. The other driver, a 21-year-old man, was arrested in connection to the crash, according to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office.

The Sheriff's Office, Campbellsport Fire Department and Campbellsport Ambulance responded to the intersection of County Highway V and Mill Pond Road around 8 a.m.

The City of Fond du Lac and West Bend Ambulance provided additional assistance on scene because of the number of injuries.

The Sheriff's Office says the preliminary investigation indicates the 21-year-old, a man from Campbellsport, was traveling southbound on Mill Pond Road and failed to yield the right of way to the 68-year-old woman, who was driving northbound on County Highway V.

Alcohol is believed to have been a factor in the crash, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The 68-year-old, a woman from Kewaskum, was taken to the hospital for serious injuries. The Sheriff's Office says preparations were being made to transfer her to ThedaStar Medical Transport when she died from her injuries.

The woman was driving with a 16-year-old passenger, who was transported to the hospital for minor injuries.

The 21-year-old driver was treated for minor injuries. He was arrested on suspicion of Homicide by Intoxicated Use of a Motor Vehicle and was booked into the Fond du Lac County Jail.

The man was driving with a 20-year-old passenger, who was treated for minor injuries and released at the scene.

Couunty Highway V was closed between Haven Drive and Century Drive for about an hour and a half.

The names of those involved in this crash have not yet been released. The investigation is ongoing.