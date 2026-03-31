Man charged in Fond du Lac 'brutal' stabbing

FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — A man has been charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide and other offenses following a stabbing in Fond du Lac earlier this month, prosecutors said Tuesday.

Luis Antonio Sevilla Benavidez faces charges of attempted homicide, mayhem, and aggravated battery — all as domestic abuse and with a dangerous weapon — in connection with a March 21 stabbing that authorities described as "brutal."

District attorney Eric Toney said Sevilla Benavidez was arrested at the scene. The Department of Homeland Security later advised that he has no legal status in the United States.

Sevilla Benavidez is scheduled to make his initial court appearance Wednesday before Fond du Lac County Judge Tricia Walker.

Toney noted the defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty. No further details were released.