Fond du Lac police arrest Fond du Lac man following a domestic stabbing, one woman hospitalized

FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — A 24-year-old man is in custody after allegedly stabbing his 51-year-old mother in a domestic-related incident in Fond du Lac on March 21, 2026.

His mother, a 51-year old from Fond du Lac was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries, authorities said.

The Fond du Lac Police Department responded to a welfare check in the Harrison Place neighborhood at approximately 7:50 p.m. on March 21.

Responding officers learned an individual inside the residence was armed with a knife and may have stabbed another person.

Officers heard screaming from inside the residence, and forced entry, locating the 24-year old suspect and arresting him.

Police then provided life-saving care to the 51-year-old victim, who suffered severe injuries. Officers applied tourniquets to control bleeding and stabilize her condition until paramedics arrived.

"The actions of the responding Officers, hearing those calls for help, forcing entry into a dangerous and uncertain environment, stopping the violence, and providing critical medical care reflect an unwavering commitment to protecting life and serving this community when it matters most," Fond du Lac Police Chief Aaron Goldstein said in a statement.

The investigation remains ongoing. Police are not releasing additional details at this time.