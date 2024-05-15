Watch Now
Man arrested after six-hour standoff on industrial building roof

A man was arrested on the rooftop of the International Paper building in Fond du Lac after he allegedly threatened violence toward law enforcement and showed "bizarre and erratic behavior."
Fond du Lac man in custody after standoff
Posted at 10:12 PM, May 14, 2024
FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — A six-hour standoff between law enforcement and a man on a Fond du Lac roof ended with an arrest Tuesday evening, according to a release from Fond du Lac Police.

A 34-year-old Fond du Lac resident "known to FDLPD" ascended the to the roof of the Industrial Paper building via an exterior ladder Tuesday morning, according to the release. He ran there after police responded to an incident at a nearby Fleet Farm, where the man was allegedly "wearing camouflage clothing flashing what appeared to be a law enforcement badge."

While on the Industrial Paper roof, police tried to negotiate with the man as he was "exhibiting bizarre and erratic behaviors, severe agitation, and threatened violence towards law enforcement," according to the release.

After over six hours of negotiations, the FDLPD SWAT team ascended the roof, "deployed a less-than-lethal impact munition (40mm sponge round) and chemical munitions," and took the man into custody.

City of Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue took the 34-year-old man to the hospital for further medical evaluation.

