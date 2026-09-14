Low vaccination rates concern local health experts as flu season nears

FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — Flu season is right around the corner. But the yearly poke in the arm that comes with getting your flu vaccine is becoming less and less common.

Megan Blonigen is an SSM Health infection preventionist who says there has been a noticeable shift.

"Overall yes, we have seen a decline in vaccination rates consistently over the last several years for all of the major respiratory illnesses," Blonigen said.

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Low vaccination rates concern local health experts as flu season approaches

According to Wisconsin DHS data, only 33% of Wisconsinites are vaccinated for the flu this season. In 2020/2021 that number was around 44%.

Blonigen says the lower number will translate to more hospitalizations, which puts a strain on the system.

"Last year we had a significant increase in the amount of patients that were hospitalized due to influenza," Blonigen said. "We had some very difficult weeks."

And with lower rates of immunization, the chances of larger outbreaks rises. But it also increases other factors as well.

"The more it spreads the more opportunity these viruses have to mutate and cause new strains that the vaccines are not as effective against," Blonigen said.

Blonigen also says that getting your flu shots early will allow your body more time to protect itself before the flu and cold season truly gets into full swing.