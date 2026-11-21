FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — Studies show 20% of new businesses fail in the first year, and only 50% survive the first five years.

In a competitive market, NBC 26 is checking with local businesses to see how they are bringing in new technology to help grow their establishments.

The play cafe called Wonder in downtown Fond du Lac opened its doors in 2023, offering a space to coffee enthusiasts and families looking to let kids be themselves in their built in play area.

Co-founder Tristin Holzmann says business has been good the past couple years, and now they've started using AI tools to help bring in ideas.

"(We ask) what could we add to this event?" Holzmann said. "Or like helping us come up with different specials that are not necessarily on the right front of our brains. Different things like that."

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Local small businesses turn to AI for assistance to stay competitive

She says while they still use their own graphic design skills to make all their promotional content, they don't use AI to generate flyers and advertising.

And for those just starting out there can be a lot of unfamiliar challenges, like knowing how much produce to purchase.

Max Ramker just launched his new mobile business called The Berry Bowl near Ledgeview Lanes earlier this week.

It offers fresh Acai bowls and Ramker says making sure he has enough ingredients is key. He uses AI to help stay on top of the inventory.

"Because I don't want my fruit to go bad," Ramker said. "I only use fresh fruit and that is something I pride myself on."

Both businesses say social media is another asset, and Ramker already has nearly 40,000 views on Facebook.

"Just posting on Facebook and Instagram has been huge for me," Ramker said. "So I'm going to stay consistent with that."

While AI can't do everything, the Better Business Bureau recommends a gradual approach to using AI tools. Only if its the right fit for your business.