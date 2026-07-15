RIPON (NBC 26) — At Patina Vie in Ripon Founder Sarah Willett has certainly seen change over the years.

When she first started out she was selling on Etsy and running it out of her home.

"We were shipping orders out of our garage," Willett said. "We were a family run business. And we got the help from my crew and my team wherever I could."

Now Willett has her own lifestyle brand store in Ripon and online as well selling glassware, textiles, and everything in between.

WATCH JACK PORTER'S FULL BROADCAST STORY HERE...

Local Ripon business Patina Vie wins national award

And Patina Vie recently won the award for best independent home decor store in the nation.

Which she says is very humbling to win such an award, especially for the city as well.

"We hadn't known we were nominated, it all came together very quickly," Willett said. "More than anything we hope that it lifts our community."

And Sarah’s entrepreneurial drive is catching.

Her daughter, Isabelle, is following in her footsteps starting her own business during Covid with a simple idea and an airstream trailer.

"We were all just kind of sitting in the kitchen and we were like alright how can we make this business sustainable," Isabelle said. "Which would in turn help me pay for school."

That’s how 'Belle’s Treats' was born.

It now operates right outside of patina vie offering Isabelle a hands-on business education.

"In terms of business logistics I was learning a ton on the job," Isabelle said. "And I think the girls that work with me would also agree we are still learning."

While Willett says she has some things in the works, she is excited for the future and what Patina Vie will look like years from now.