RIPON (NBC 26) — Everyone loves a crisp morning at an apple orchard, but this summer's wild weather could impact what we experience this fall.

At Redmond's Apple Basket Orchard co-owner John Redmond says the weather plays a huge part in the success of a season.

"Periodically you can get some apples that will get sun scald," Redmond said. "From just being exposed to too much sun."

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Local Ripon apple orchard optimistic for fall season despite warm summer weather

Apples, just like people, are sensitive to the sun. Some even producing their own type of sunburn.

However on the flip side, conditions that are too cold can destroy a crop. That's what Redmond experienced this past winter.

"We do have a number of peach trees," Redmond said. "And we got down to 21 below (zero). And a lot of the flower buds froze. So we don't really have a peach crop this year."

Last month, the Wisconsin Apple Growers Association president told us growing has gotten more difficult as the climate changes and products get more expensive.

That can trickle down to consumers, but Redmond said he's feeling optimistic about the fall season and is hoping for cooler weather soon.

"In the evening the cooler temperatures will generally color up the fruit quite a bit and bring in the sugars," Redmond said.

He also said he is hopeful the weather will cool off and allow some of the apple varieties to sweeten.