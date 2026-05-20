FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — A sober living residence is a stepping stone for individuals recovering from substance use as they transition back to everyday life.

Ellen Buretta is the executive director of the Gratitude Club and says the project fundraising has been coming along quite nicely.

"We started in February of 2025, and we have raised a little bit over $750,000 dollars at this point," Buretta said.

Buretta says land was purchased from the city for exactly one dollar, and organizers are looking ahead to break ground in early July.

"Our timeline right now looks to be that we will be finished with the project in the beginning of December," Buretta said.

WATCH JACK PORTER'S FULL BROADCAST STORY HERE...

Local nonprofit looking to build first women's sober living home in Fond du Lac

Jeff Lato has worked with the Gratitude Club for over 30 years and says they will have a state-certified peer mentor on site to work with women in recovery as part of the Phoenix Nest.

"Generally, the most successful programs in recovery involve having alcoholics or drug addicts helping other alcoholics and other drug addicts," Lato said.

Lato says that the peer mentor role at the Phoenix Nest is vital on the road to recovery.

"Their experience can help a person who is new to recovery learn about it takes in order to maintain that recovery."

Buretta says rent will be below the area's average to keep it affordable. She also adds that they will work with anyone devoted to recovery, even if they can't afford to pay right away.

