FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — Things move fast at Spark Ops Metalworks in Fond du Lac. But owner Maria Perl is used to rapid change.

Before joining the world of manufacturing, she was working in a completely different field.

"Born and raised in Mexico, I had the dream of being a doctor," Perl said. "When I was 20 years old I got a scholarship and went to medical school in Cuba."

Perl came to the United States in 2018 after working in Mexico as a doctor.

She says receiving the 2026 Wisconsin Small Business Manufacturer of the Year Award by the U.S Small Business Administration has been worth it.

"We never thought that we were going to be nominated for this award," Perl said. "To be the winners for Wisconsin in this incredible state of manufactures to have that honor it has been amazing."

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Local Fond du Lac metalworks business receives national recognition

Perl says Spark Ops presence is all over the United States. Not just in Wisconsin.

"We are working right now on sending some of the structures to Kansas City for FIFA World Cup."

Perl also says that previous Spark Ops structures have been used at multiple NFL Super Bowls, the F1 Grand Prix in Miami, and Elkhart Lakes 4 mile road course at Road America.

William Briggs is the deputy administrator of the u.s small business administration in Washington D.C and says he is happy to see small business thriving.

"It is so exciting to see businesses like spark ops succede," Briggs said. "They have only been in the business for two and a half years and they are growing so rapidly."

While projects will continue to be built at the current Spark Ops location. The owners indicated that they are already working on a larger facility in Fond du Lac and they are hoping it will be ready by early next year.

