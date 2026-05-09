FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — A year of hard work is finally going from the workshop to the flame.

Students from across Fond du Lac spent months building custom, one-of-a-kind grills. And today, they got to show them off.

Parker McCarthy is a senior at North Fond du Lac High School and was the lead on their project and says it was no easy task.

"We did this in about 3 and half months, almost 4. We faced a lot of challenges along the way with messing up a lot of tubing and stuff for propane," McCarthy said. "We had to re-order stuff and stay in our budget."

McCarthy says that despite the setbacks there were a lot of things he learned along the way in building the grill.

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Local Fond du Lac High School students unveil custom grills

"One of the main ones is a lot of teamwork and leading," McCarthy said. "Cause you have to get people on different parts of the project and you have to have people doing different things."

Patrick Gaetzke is an automotive instructor at Fond du Lac High School and says students are able to learn skills that may help them later in life and even in a job after graduation.

"Sometimes the students have a hard time connecting those dots from classroom to career, or a job site," Gaetzke said. "Something like this is tremendously huge. Cause now its like yeah this is reality, there are hard deadlines."

According to organizers of the event after 18 years this will be the last Project Grill event as they look to change up the program and create something different for next year.