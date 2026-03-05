FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — Wisconsin Assembly Bill 948 could transition schools from a partial cell phone ban to a total ban during school hours.

I spoke with Fond du Lac School District Superintendent Matt Steinbarth about the bill and what it could mean for schools across the state

Steinbarth says the district has been ahead of the curve in complying with the current law, Act 42, which allows phones only during breaks and lunch, not in the classroom.

WATCH JACK PORTER'S FULL BROADCAST STORY HERE:

Local Fond du Lac area schools react to potential phone ban in state legislature

However, he says a complete ban on phones in schools would be difficult.

"The liability that goes along with if something happens to that phone, if a different student get that phone and take it with them at the end of the day or a student leaves and really needed the phone and then they don't have access to come back and get it," Steinbarth said.

Steinbarth adds that the proposed changes could require purchasing locking cases, an expense many districts can't afford.

"If that was the expectation all of a sudden that we had to do. Then we have to figure out how we are going to fund getting that device that collects all the phones available for all of our students," Steinbarth said.

Meanwhile, in North Fond du Lac at Horace Mann High School, Superintendent Dr. Matt Mineau believes the focus should be on teaching responsible phone use rather than an outright ban.

"When you get into high school, how do we teach the fact that you do have devices outside of that factor, and this is something you're going to have to be able to cope with, work with," Mineau said. "Whatever job or organization you're a part of, and how are you going to handle that?"

While the bill makes its way to the Senate, Act 42 in its current form will go into place on July 1st, 2026, in preparation for the new school year.