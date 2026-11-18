NORTH FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — The Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction is requesting $2.75 billion in state funding for education.

The budget would increase per-pupil rates for schools by over $350 and increase the special education reimbursement rates from around 35 percent up to more than 50 percent.

North Fond du Lac School Superintendent Matt Mineau says the increase in state funding would mean schools won't need to rely so heavily on referendums.

"I've been in education for over twenty years, and this is the first time we've seen a significant jump (of referendums), within the last five years," Mineau said.

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Local educators approve of $2.75 Billion dollar DPI budget request in effort to fund schools

In the November 2026 election, more than 70 Wisconsin school districts went to referendum. Only 58% of those passed, which is a steep drop from 70% in 2024, according to the Wisconsin Policy Forum.

Kara Hartkopf, the K-12 literacy coordinator at the North Fond du Lac School District, says literacy rates have been on a decline.

"I think at all levels, teachers are noticing that students are coming in lower than ever in literacy," Hartkopf said.

She indicated pairing up students to the right support structure is challenging without adequate staff.

"We have three students who could need this curriculum, one student who needs this curriculum. But there is only one teacher, and 20 minutes of time," Hartkopf said.

She says more funding would bring the student to teacher ratio to a better level and properly meet each child where they are.

We've done the work of writing the curriculum and identifying students based on those assessment windows," Hartkopf said. "And now we are ready to do the work. We just have a lot of kids."

Mineau stated the increase in funding would be a positive for schools across the state, but said he hopes that the they will explore more avenues to make this increase more than "just a stopgap" measure for school funding.