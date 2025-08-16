Kaukauna man arrested after multi-county police chase on I-41

FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — A 35-year-old Kaukauna man was arrested early Saturday morning after leading police on a high-speed chase spanning three jurisdictions along Interstate 41.

The pursuit began around 3:02 a.m. on August 16 when Kaukauna Police attempted to stop the vehicle for a speed violation near Wisconsin Avenue.

According to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office, the driver increased speed and began swerving while fleeing from Kaukauna officers. After unsuccessful attempts to deploy tire deflation devices, Kaukauna Police ended their pursuit.

A Winnebago County Deputy then spotted the vehicle continuing southbound on I-41 and attempted to stop it, but the driver again refused to yield to emergency lights and siren. Winnebago County officials also ended their pursuit.

But as the vehicle approached Fond du Lac County, deputies positioned along Interstate 41 were receiving regular updates from the Communications Center. As a result, a deputy located the vehicle at the Winnebago County line and activated their emergency lights and siren. However the suspect yet again failed to yield, initiating a third pursuit.

The suspect vehicle was driving at dangerous speeds and weaving across both lanes before another Fond du Lac County Deputy successfully deployed tire deflation devices on I-41 at Korth Road, deflating all four tires. The vehicle eventually stopped just south of County Highway N.

The driver was taken into custody without further incident and arrested for felony fleeing and eluding, reckless driving, and suspicion of operating while impaired. He was transported to the Fond du Lac County Jail.

The Fond du Lac County pursuit lasted approximately 2.7 miles. No civilians or officers were injured during the incident.

The Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office was assisted by the Wisconsin State Patrol, North Fond du Lac Police Department, and Winnebago County Sheriff's Office.