'I've heard good things': Marian students react as school leaders explain merger with Pennsylvania university

FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — Change is on the horizon for one university in Fond du Lac.

Under a new proposal, Marian University would transfer from the Congregation of St. Agnes, which founded the Catholic university 90 years ago, to the Bernadine Franciscan Sisters, which founded Alvernia University in Reading, Penn.

Marian President Aaron Sadoff says this needed to happen in order for the university to continue in its current state.

"If we didn't have that sponsorship, we would either become a non-profit or for-profit university or maybe not, who knows," Sadoff said.

Sadoff said no current Marian staff will be let go in the transition. Additionally, Alvernia University will honor current contracts of employees once the switch is made.

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Marian University slated to merge with Pennsylvania based university

Alvernia President Glynis Fitzgerald says conversations between the schools started roughly two years ago.

She says the full transition still needs to go through several approvals, meaning the full merger is likely two years away.

"Until we go through all the steps with the accrediting bodies, department of education and even being approved through Rome," Fitzgerald said. "Because of the religious component of this it will remain exactly the same."

For students on campus the change caught some by surprise.

"It was kind of shocking to me that they kind of just transitioned to this other organization," Smith said. "Which I haven't heard much about."

However, some were hopeful change could potentially lead to new offerings.

"You know maybe new majors, maybe new things coming to Marian. I've heard good things about it," Yurkunas said "And change Isn't always a bad thing."

Sadoff says the next couple years will be important to ensure the university grows and provides more opportunities to its students.

"How can we do this without all of a sudden losing an identity and closing a campus?" Sadoff said. "But yet, working and meeting what the need is in the future."