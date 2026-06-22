ELKHART LAKE (NBC 26) — At Road America, fans came from all over the country to take in the 14-turn, natural terrain road course.

Lydia Hedrick lives in Ann Arbor, MI and said coming here for first time has been an eye-opening experience.

"It's gorgeous everywhere you go and there's people camping, there's people like tailgating just hanging out," Hedrick said. "There is just so much to offer, and I didn't expect it at all. It's been a really cool experience."

Hedrick said her fiance works for Chevy as an engineer, which has helped her gain a greater appreciation for racing.

"It's really just wild to see all the tiny details that go into every aspect of the race," Hedrick said. "And all the people that are behind the scenes that you don't necessarily see."

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IndyCar hits the track at Road America in Elkhart Lake

Adrian Gale grew up in Australia but now lives in Baraboo. He said Road America's culture is unlike any other track.

"You're not locked into a seat, you are free to roam," Gale said. "So if you want to sit in the grandstands in turn five go for it."

Gale said he's been to some races where seating is tight, so being able to move around and enjoy racing from any vantage point is something he doesn't often see.

"The Indy 500 is awesome," Gale said. "But you're sitting in a seat like this the whole time. You know you're squished in and a bigger boy like me? You're squashed."