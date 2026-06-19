At the Fond du Lac Cyclery store owner Bart Hallgren says e-bikes are becoming a hot commodity.

"There has been a high demand for them," Hallgren said. "So probably about half of our bike revenue we get is e-bikes."

But with the rise in popularity, has come a rise in criticism.

Some cities like nearby Neenah are passing ordinances around e-bike usage. Limiting use in certain areas and outlawing motor usage when on sidewalks.

And it's not just bikes.

Karen King lives in Fond du Lac and owns an e-bike, but she says what worries her is the e-scooters.

"I see these scooters going up and down our street and they are going like fast," King said.

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Increase in e-bike incidents in Fond du Lac prompts discussion

Fond du Lac police chief Aaron Goldstein says their department has seen an increase in e-bike and e-scooter incidents over time.

"We have had some instances where young individuals have fallen and some of those injuries are a little but higher because there are greater speeds, and we have had complaints," Goldstein said.

The state of Wisconsin says there are three classes of e-bikes that range from a class one bike which operates at around 20 miles per hour. Class three bikes travel up to 28 miles per hour and require riders to be at least 16 years old.

Chief Goldstein says he doesn't want to ban e-bikes and e-scooters.

He'd rather focus on education and helping people understand what they are buying and how to operate it safely.

"Know that you have to have one of those three class bikes. A class one two or three for us in the state of Wisconsin to look at it as just a bicycle."

While talks continue around e-bikes, the Fond du Lac city council will have an input item on their agenda for the June 24 meeting to further talk about e-bikes in the community.