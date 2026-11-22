FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — In Eldorado Generations Lanes is a regular hangout spot for hunters retreating from the woods to get some food and tell stories.

But today, you could hear a pin drop inside the bar.

Jaime Kloetzke is the bar manger and has worked there for a number of years and says this is very unusual for hunting season.

"I haven't had any hunters, Kloetzke said. "But I've had a couple families without their hunter husbands."

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Hunters face unseasonably warm weather as deer hunting season kicks off

She says with the warm weather hitting nearly 70 degrees hunters don't need to escape the cold like normal or get hot food to warm up.

"Groups of two to four guys will stop in and get some lunch and a couple beers or a sun drop," Kloetzke said. "And yeah I would say we see about 20 people on average during lunch."

Meanwhile over in Rosendale Wesley Leonard and their family got lucky and shoot two deer opening morning.

But Leonard says the warm weather changed their normal approach and forced them to field dress the deer faster.

"We couldn't let it wait the whole day," Leonard said. "Cause it would get nasty and we didn't want it to go bad."

Instead of leaving the deer outside Leonard says they had to place bags of ice on the deer just to keep them cold.

Additionally he says not having snow also made tracking the deer harder.

"It would have helped if we could see the blood way easier and the tracks really good," Leonard said.

Kloetzke at Generations Lanes say while it is a bummer hunters aren't coming in and telling their hunting stories they are hopeful that with things cooling off hunters will come back to their normal spot.

