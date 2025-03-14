House fire leaves Fond du Lac county home a 'total loss'

FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — A Metomen homeowner is now picking up the pieces and figuring out immediate next steps after a section of his house caught fire Thursday afternoon.



Video shows the damaged section of the house. Authorities say in a statement that the house is a total loss



The fire started as a controlled fire that extended to the lawn and eventually to the house



Deputies say no one was home at the time of the fire.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

The Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office said a little after 3 p.m., they received a call about the home engulfed in fire, located at W13707 Highway 44.

Brandon-Fairwater and deputies from the Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office arrived at the scene, finding one side of the house on fire.

Out of privacy of the owners, we were asked to only record the section that experienced the damage.

Deputies said no one was in the house at that time.

It was later revealed that a controlled burn in a ditch spread to the lawn and later to the house.

In total, ten fire departments assisted in stopping the fire, and authorities believe the house is a total loss.

Below is the full statement from the Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office:

On Thursday, March 13th 2025, at approximately 3:06 p.m., the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office Communications Center received a 911 call in regards to a residence that was fully engulfed with flames at N13707 Highway 44, Town of Metomen, Fond du Lac County. The Brandon-Fairwater Fire Department and Deputies from the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office were immediately dispatched.



Upon arrival, deputies saw that the entire west side of the residence was engulfed with flames, entered the residence to make sure no one was inside, and did not find anyone. It was later learned that no one was inside of the residence at the time of the fire. The Brandon-Fairwater Fire Department arrived and extinguished the fire. Initial investigation shows the fire started from a controlled burn in the ditch which spread through the residence’s lawn and subsequently to the house. No fire personnel or civilians were injured and the house is believed to be a complete loss. The owners of the property are Brent and Emma Hopp.



The Sheriff’s Office and Brandon-Fairwater Fire Department were assisted by the Sheriff’s Office Communications Center and Alliant Energy. The following Fire Departments assisted at the scene: Ripon Med, Ripon Fire Department, Markesan Fire Department, RIT 3, Alto Fire Department, City of Fond du Lac Fire Department, Rosendale Fire Department, Waupun Fire Department, Green Lake Fire Department, and Lamartine Fire Department. Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office

The home owner was with family when we spoke with him, and says he's just glad he has a place to stay the night. He also expresses gratitude to the first responders who helped stop the fire from further damage.