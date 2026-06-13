FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — The old Fond du Lac depot was built in the late 1800's. Now it houses the newest music venue in town, The Passenger Lounge.

The Fond du Lac depot last saw trains in the early 1970's. Since that time, the space has mostly sat unused.

The new owner Mike Peterson says his plan was set in motion while he was talking with people at a music venue in Elkhart Lake.

"One of the gentlemen I was speaking with introduced me to the previous owner," Peterson said. "And we were able to make a deal."

Peterson and his partner Melissa Hill have worked for almost six years to get the station to where it is today. And in May, the venue welcomed multiple music acts.

Hill says that there were many challenging aspects to getting the train depot restored and equipped to hold music events.

"Our terrazzo floors are an example of that," Hill said. "It's like okay they need to be restored. We didn't realize you know three to four months in the big picture over five to six years that it would take just for those floors alone."

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Historic Fond du Lac train depot finds new life as a music venue

But the pair's hard work has been paying off as community members are starting to take notice.

Shawn Schliepp lives in Fond du Lac and says he really wants to stop in and check out the venue.

"We have heard good things about it, Schliepp said. "And there have been some good bands."

Hill says that the people of Fond du Lac have really been supportive and excited about the project.

"I think the community that has come together that surrounds it, is really what keeps the momentum going."

Peterson also says while one side of the depot holds The Passenger Lounge, he is still determining what will go in the other portion of the depot.