FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — In downtown Fond du Lac, the saying everything old is new again couldn't be more true about the building that sits on 183 South Main Street.

Sam Meyer, the owner, says it will certainly be a change from what used to be in the building.

"It's been a tavern or a bar since it was built in the late 1800's, so over one hundred forty years as a local saloon or tavern, a lot of history in this building," Meyer said.

Meyer says that once the project is completed, it will hold seven living spaces.

"The units will be some two-bedroom and one-bedroom units," Meyer said. "And those will be available approximately July 1st for rent.

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Historic downtown Fond du Lac building finds a new purpose

The inspiration for the housing and mixed space project came from downtown Fond du Lac Partnership Executive Director Amy Krupp, who says the need for housing is high.

"We do have a great demand for downtown living, and a great place to start is obviously to utilize the upper floors of the buildings we already have," Krupp said.

Krupp says that adding more housing downtown allows for a more integrated community.

"These are the people that will be here every day and every night three hundred sixty-five days a year," Krupp said. "Utilizing our downtown businesses and our downtown shops. This is how you bring vitality to a downtown district."

And this is just the beginning, as Meyer is currently planning his next project. He says that he will be looking at the old Edith's Bridal building to build more living spaces.