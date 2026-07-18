Historic downtown Fond du Lac building built in the 19th century reopens

FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — The Rueping Lofts building owned by Sam Meyer is now complete, making it one of his biggest projects ever.

And that's saying something, as Meyer has undertaken many similar projects due to his love for history and preserving downtown fond du lac.

But Meyer says there were certainly some challenges along the way this time.

Especially with the the historic nature of the building.

"It is a high standard to maintain the historic character of 150 year old building," Meyer said.

Meyer says the space now features a main floor store called Bird's Eye View Optical and three residential units on the ground floor. As well as four additional units upstairs on the second floor.

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And people like Wendy Deere are taking notice.

"The finishes are beautiful, the light fixtures are amazing," Deere said. "And the odd shapes on the windows are so visually interesting, it's really awesome."

But for Deere who lived in Fond du Lac 35 years ago this building is not just any old building to her.

"The only thing I had seen in this building previously before I moved was Brickles Tavern on the bottom floor," Deere said. "It was my father in laws favorite hangout."

Deere says being able to see the transformation from what she remembered all those years ago to now is incredible.

"After being gone for thirty five years and to see this change in what sam is doing is amazing," Deere said. "I just love it."

Meyer says that with everything being completed with the lofts upstairs it will be open for residents come August 1st.