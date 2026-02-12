Guth's Candy in Waupun balances increased costs ahead of Valentine's Day

WAUPUN (NBC 26) — For Steve Guth and Katie Bohn, co-owners of Guth's Candy, chocolates and sweets have long been the name of the game.

"This place has been in business 105 years," Bohn said. "My great grandpa Al Guth started the business in 1921."

It's a year-round business Bohn says, but this part of the calendar is crunch time.

"Valentine's Day is the singles busiest day of the year," Bohn said. "For all the last-minute customers."

With one of the biggest chocolate buying holidays right around the corner,

Steve Guth says prices for chocolate and other items have seen steady increase due to tariffs, and other economic factors.

"Chocolate prices have increased rapidly through the last two years," Guth said. "I was on a contract basis for years, and my contract ran out and I went up six dollars a pound, and that was in one year."

Guth says while it's a direct impact to his business, they are committed to keeping prices as stable as possible for customers.

"We have eaten a lot of the costs, we have had three increases in the past couple years," Guth said. "But its only a buck at a time, when chocolates gone up six bucks."

Regardless of the ever increasing costs, both owners say they are ready to weather the storm.

Both of them hope to keep making chocolates for another 100 plus years to come.