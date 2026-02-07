Green Lake Special Olympics medalist gets medals returned after house fire

GREEN LAKE (NBC 26) — At the Green Lake County Government Center, 35-year-old part-time custodian Dusty Layper is known for his hard work, positive attitude — and his remarkable athletic achievements.

Over the years, Dusty has earned nearly 20 Special Olympics medals in multiple sports, with softball being his favorite.

“I can remember when I went to state back in 2011 and finished in second place,” Layper recalled.

Facing the Ultimate Challenge

Dusty’s athletic success stems partly from his resilience — never letting adversity slow him down. But a few months ago, he faced his toughest challenge yet, when his house just outside Green Lake burned down.

“I just lost mainly everything in the fire,” Layper said. “And it’s just terrible to think of it.”

Among the items lost in fire were all of his Special Olympics medals, symbols of years of hard work and dedication.

Community Steps In

When Toby Trochinski, Layper’s coach and Agency Manager for the Green Lake County Special Olympics program, learned about the fire, he made it his mission to replace every one of Dusty’s medals.

“His personality is infectious in such a positive way,” Trochinski said. “His mentality is just get it done, and with some of that extra guidance he’s able to pursue whatever he wants to.”

That mission was completed Thursday during an awards ceremony, where Dusty was once again presented with all of his Special Olympics medals.

An Inspiration to Many

For Green Lake County Sheriff Mark Podoll, Dusty’s story is a powerful reminder of strength and perseverance.

“Dusty is just one of those people that make you stronger,” Podoll said.

Dusty’s journey — from losing everything in a devastating fire to regaining his treasured medals — has touched many in the community, proving that determination, support, and positivity can carry a person through even the toughest of obstacles.