Green Lake opera house begins $3 million renovation

GREEN LAKE (NBC 26) — At the Thrasher Opera House in Green Lake, the sounds of change echo through downtown.

The community broke ground on a $3 million renovation project Thursday.

When it's complete the site will have a new art gallery, lounge and exterior space.

Executive Director Rachael Avery says the building's history is something that's impossible to replicate.

"The fact that we are doing the mission that Charlie Thrasher started in 1910 is incredible," Avery said. "Like to this day we are still having live music, theater, performance and bringing people together."

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Green Lake opera house begins $3 million dollar renovation

Todd Weir is the president of the Thrasher Board of Directors. He says the $3 million fundraising goal is still a work in progress, but they are thankful to the community for stepping up and making this a reality.

"We are currently a little shy on the 3 million, which of course is acceptable. That was part of our plan," Weir said. "We didn't think we would raise it by now. We are very very close of course."

Roby Irvin has been involved in the opera house for over 30 years and says the community has warmed up to the historic building.

"When I first did get involved with it, the community at that point was talking about tearing this building down," Irvin said.

Irvin adds that over the years, that same community embraced the opera house and is making it what it is today.

"For me personally, and what made it all worth it, the moment that will bring a tear to my eye today is to hear the audience singing along with a performer," Irvin said.

The staff at the opera house say they are aiming for an April 2027 completion date.