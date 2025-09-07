Green Bay man tased, arrested after 14-mile-long sheriff's department chase

FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — A 35-year-old man from Green Bay is held at the Fond du Lac County Jail after trying to escape deputies, leading to a 14 mile chase, and being tased Sunday afternoon.

September 7 shortly after 12:30 p.m., the Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office says a deputy saw observed a car speeding on County Trunk Highway Y near County Trunk Highway YY in the Township of Oakfield in Fond du Lac County. The deputy tried to stop the car but it continued southbound.

The chase continued into Dodge County, where the suspect's car traveled southbound on Dairy Road, eventually reaching the community of Farmersville, then turning northbound onto County Trunk Highwat V, heading back toward Fond du Lac County.

Deputies from the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office threw out tire deflation devices (also known as "Stop Sticks") on County Trunk Highway V and later on Highway 49, deflating the suspect’s tires. Even afterthe tires were deflated, the suspect continued driving westbound on Highway 49 at reduced speed because of the deflated tires.

The Sheriff's Office says then a Fond du Lac County deputy executed a "Pursuit Intervention Technique" maneuver, forcing the driver to stop. Deputies then boxed in the suspect's car.

Investigators say the driver exited the car but failed to comply with deputies’ commands. The suspect was then tased and arrested.

The Sheriff's Office says the suspect has one open misdemeanor case at the time of this incident and is currently being held at the Fond du Lac County Jail on charges of felony fleeing/eluding law enforcement, misdemeanor bail jumping and various traffic violations.

The Fond du Lac Sheriff's deputies were assisted by the Wisconsin State Patrol and the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office.